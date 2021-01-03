0Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $20.41 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $239,120.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

