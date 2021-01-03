$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

