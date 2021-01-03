$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

