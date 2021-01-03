$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SFM stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.