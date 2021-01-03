$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

DRI stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

