$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

