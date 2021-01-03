$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 187,795 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

