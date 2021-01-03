$163.52 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post sales of $163.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.80 million. Employers reported sales of $192.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $683.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $684.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $657.09 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $658.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Employers stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.