1inch (1INCH) Reaches Market Cap of $77.28 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and approximately $79.30 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00521592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00273793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

