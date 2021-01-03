$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.55. The company had a trading volume of 379,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,609. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $264.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

