$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of DFS opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.