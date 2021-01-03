$218.56 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $218.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.39 million to $220.84 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $243.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $894.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.53 million to $896.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $921.64 million, with estimates ranging from $897.90 million to $939.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

