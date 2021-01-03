$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

