$32.92 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.98 million and the lowest is $32.85 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $136.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 million to $136.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.09 million, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $140.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHI Group.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research
lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
DHX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.14.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
