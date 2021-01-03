$425.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $425.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.02 million and the lowest is $412.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($18.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

