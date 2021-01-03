$426.11 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $426.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $278.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

WSC opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

