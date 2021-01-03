$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

