$5.64 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $5.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.53 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $25.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $28.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.51 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $68.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

