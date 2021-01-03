$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $68.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.