$544.65 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report sales of $544.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $766.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRC. BidaskClub upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20,713.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 389,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MRC Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 756,983 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,349,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 509,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.