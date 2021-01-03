$694.61 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $694.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.36 million to $697.75 million. TransUnion reported sales of $685.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in TransUnion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

