$714.93 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $714.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the lowest is $700.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.61.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

