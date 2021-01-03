Aave 1-Day Volume Reaches $361.82 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Aave has a market cap of $1.20 billion and $361.82 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aave has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, ABCC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,047,189 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, ABCC, Alterdice, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

