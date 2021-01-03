Aavegotchi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.37 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00315752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 25,241,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,241,981 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

