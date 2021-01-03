Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

