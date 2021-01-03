Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $444,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $28.81 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

