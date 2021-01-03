AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.36

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $40.51 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,136,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,993,525 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

