Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report $279.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.50 million and the highest is $279.84 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $266.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,523 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $18,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

