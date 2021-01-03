Aeon (AEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,749.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $12,749.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00432204 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

