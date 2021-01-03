Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0062

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Aeron has a market cap of $124,470.60 and $16,965.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

