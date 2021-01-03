Aeternity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.17 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,299,206 coins and its circulating supply is 328,478,262 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

