Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Aggreko stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

