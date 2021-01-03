AidCoin Price Tops $0.0091 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $387,810.25 and approximately $172.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.02011480 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

