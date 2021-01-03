Airbloc (ABL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and BitForex. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $541,067.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00170572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00509177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00268266 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.