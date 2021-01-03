Akroma Market Cap Hits $18,779.05 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $18,779.05 and $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $914.20 or 0.02800508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.