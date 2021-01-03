All Sports Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $63,544.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

