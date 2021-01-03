AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $340.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. AllSafe has a market cap of $363,819.53 and approximately $340.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 91.1% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

