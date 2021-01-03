ALLY (ALY) Price Up 14.2% This Week

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ALLY token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $920,674.09 and approximately $27,448.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00306117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $687.36 or 0.02065661 BTC.

ALLY is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALLY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

