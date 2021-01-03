Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.29 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $45.29 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab's official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

