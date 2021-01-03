Amino Network (AMIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23,091.05

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Amino Network has a market cap of $23,091.05 and $2,439.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amino Network has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00315362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011849 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.