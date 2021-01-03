Amoveo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $766.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $766.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00060544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

