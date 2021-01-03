Ampleforth Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.87 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $254.15 million and $26.87 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 363,934,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,623,916 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

