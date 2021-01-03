Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 369,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,659. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 279.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

