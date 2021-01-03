Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $448.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.42 million and the highest is $456.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $537.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 148,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

