Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dover by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $126.25 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

