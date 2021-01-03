Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

