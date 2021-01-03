Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $951.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.70.

Shares of NOW opened at $550.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.