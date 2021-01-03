Analyzing Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) & Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61%

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autodesk $3.27 billion 20.51 $214.50 million $1.50 203.56

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palantir Technologies and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 2 3 1 0 1.83 Autodesk 2 6 16 0 2.58

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.43%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $266.52, suggesting a potential downside of 12.71%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. The company also provides Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

