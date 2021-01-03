Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $643.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

