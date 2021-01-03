Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $38.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

