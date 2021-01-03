Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $38.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 445.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $38.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $143.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.78 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $192.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 472,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 679.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $665.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.